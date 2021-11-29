Peanut Night kicks off holiday season in Marceline

The 60th annual Peanut Night in Marceline on Saturday followed a day full of holiday craft shows and other events around the area. Main Street USA in Marcleine was filled with area residents patronizing business and purchasing the traditional; $1 bag of peanuts. The event i sponsored by the Marceline Area Chamber of Commerce, the Walsworth Community Center sponsored the craft show, Mason’s had chilli and hot chocolate and Knights of Columbus also sponsored events.

Crews with the City of Marceline decorated Ripley Park with an array of Christmas lights and other decorations.