Brookfield Senior Center December menu

Linn County Leader

Meals are delivered Monday - Friday, from 10:30 a.m., – 12 p.m., except on holidays.

There is a $3 suggested contribution for meals for those 60 years and older and meals are $6.75 for those 59 years and under. Menus are subject to change without notice. 2% Low Fat Milk is provided with each daily meal.

Dec. 1: Beef Stroganoff, Peas, Whole Wheat Roll, Fruit, Pudding. Dec. 2: Turkey Pot Pie, Biscuit, Lettuce Salad, Mixed Fruit. Dec. 3: Ham & Beans, Beets, Coleslaw, Cornbread Bread, Pudding. Dec. 4: Senior Commodity Boxes 9 -11:30 a.m. (Senior Commodity Boxes can also be picked up Dec. 6 – 10, from 1–3 p.m., NEED TO CALL FIRST.) Dec. 6: Biscuits & Gravy, Eggs, Hashbrowns, Peaches. Dec. 7: Hamburger Mac n Cheese Casserole, Hominy, Whole Wheat Roll, Apricots, Dec. 8: Beef & Noodles, Mashed Potatoes, Calif. Blend Veggies, Whole Wheat Roll, Fruit Dessert. Dec. 9: Chicken Strips, Baked Potato, Butter Beans, Whole Wheat Roll, Tropical Fruit. Dec. 10: Goulash, Italian Vegetables, Garlic Bread, Mandarin Oranges. Dec. 13: Taco Soup, Chips, Fruit, Pudding. Dec. 14: Chicken Livers, Macaroni & Cheese, Brussel Sprouts, Whole Wheat Roll, Mixed Fruit. Dec. 15: Scalloped Ham & Potatoes, Green Beans, Whole Wheat Roll, Peaches. Dec. 16: Cabbage Casserole, Mixed Vegetables, Whole Wheat Roll, Pears. Dec. 17: Swiss Steak, Baked Potato, Lima Beans, Whole Wheat Roll, Pineapple. Dec. 20: Meatball Sub Sandwich, Pasta Salad, Tropical Fruit. Dec. 21: Roast Beef, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Whole Wheat Roll, Applesauce. Dec. 22: Smothered Pork Cutlet, Baked Potato, Peas & Carrots, Whole Wheat Roll, Pears. Dec, 23: Fish, Coleslaw, Baked Beans, Whole Wheat Roll, Peaches. Dec. 24: Ham, Sweet Potatoes, Carrots, Whole Wheat Roll, Baked Apples. Dec. 27: Closed. Dec. 28: Taco Salad, Chips, Corn, Tropical Fruit. Dec. 29: Chicken Pot Pie, Biscuit, Fruit Dessert. Dec. 30: Meatloaf, Cheesy Potatoes, Green Beans, Jell-O, Applesauce. Dec. 31: Rib Patty on Bun, Potato Wedges, Tomato Wedges, Mandarin Orange.

Brookfield Senior Center can be reached at 660-258-2577.