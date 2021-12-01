West Linn News

By Eudora Fitzpatrick

Rex and Pat Wood were guests of Nate, Jody, Emma, Elle and Logen Brady the weekend of Nov. 20-21. Rex and Nate attended the Chiefs game Sunday afternoon.

Guests of Nate and Jody Brady and family for Thanksgiving were Rex, Carrie and Drew Hall, Rex and Pat Wood.

Austin, Cole and Dana Surber were guests of Joyce Surber for Thanksgiving.

Guests of Connie Sallee for Thanksgiving were Stan and Kelly Wolfe, Gary and Tami West, Michael and Jerry Sallee.

Terry, Barbara, Ben, Jenessa, Brooklyn, Emmerson Keller were guests of Orville Buckman on Thanksgiving Day.

Donald and Danelle Herring, J. W. Fitzpatrick and Jaime Russell were guests of Eudora Fitzpatrick for Thanksgiving.

American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 538, Linneus, will meet Monday, Dec. 13. They will be making fruit bags for veterans in the area.

A Happy Birthday is wished for Matthew Jenkins, Angela Wiles on Dec. 4, Renae Coberly, Jared Groves, Kyle Elliott, Michael Sallee, Lori Kiehl on Dec. 5, Nichole Hinnen, Brian Young on Dec. 6, Julie Jacobs, Ashtin Williams, Terry Narr, Brooke Wolfe, Pat Elliott, Bobbi Jo Meneely on Dec. 7, Kasey Waterman, John Waterman on Dec. 8, Caleb Warren, David Wolf, Sandy Myers, Timothy Kehr, Beatrice Schmitz, Bill Young on Dec. 9, Ryan Stone, Sadie Marie Young on Dec.10.

A Happy Anniversary for Donald and Danelle Herring on Dec. 6, Randall and Sharon Young on Dec. 8, Steve and Bev Howe on Dec. 10.

MEADVILLE SCHOOL NEWS: Boys and Girls senior high basketball teams will participate in the Northwestern-Mendon tournament this week.