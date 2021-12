Linn County Leader

Brookfield's FFA 2021 Barnwarming Court members, for Barnwarming held in mid- November were: King- Trent Polley, Queen- Kayedence Almond, Senior Attendants- Brooke Falconer, Miranda Keller, Jonathan Beeler, and Peyton Armstrong. Junior Attendants- Baylor Montgomery and Madi Almond, Sophomore Attendants- Jacob Beeler and Jenna Keller and Freshman Attendants- Cole Collins and Tylynn Almond.