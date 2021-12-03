Community Calendar

Linn County Leader

Ongoing

Sewing Class at the Brookfield YMCA. Free sewing class on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Sewing machines, accessories, material all provided, along with teachers who will walk you through needed basics and/or get you started on a project. Call Fran Lambert 660-752-5084, Rosanne Riley 307-850-8885.

Celebrate Recovery: Every Monday, 5:30 p.m., meal, 6:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., meeting, Assembly of God Church, Marceline.

Competitive Basketball League. Brookfield YMCA. Now registering pre-formed teams. Games will be played in January 2022. Register now through Dec. 1. Boys and Girls 3rd grade to 8thgrade(3/4, 5/6, 7/8) Must provide your own jerseys. $275 per team. Games start on Saturday, Jan. 8. Call the YMCA for more information, 660-258-2388.

Now-Dec. 15

MOMS Breaking the Silence Fundraiser. Pampered Chef Online Party. Learn recipes and tips to make meals that fuel your lifestyle. Hosted by Wendy Morris, Angie Wallace, Tosha Shoush and Nycole Griffin. Call any of them for more information.

Dec. 4

Kid’s Free Christmas Movie. “The Polar Express”. 11 a.m. Come and see Santa at 10:30 a.m. Bring and donate canned food. Reel Time Cinema, Brookfield. Presented by the Brookfield Chamber of Commerce. Cookies and hot chocolate served.

O Christmas Tree 2021 Lighted Parade. “O Christmas Parade”. Parade will be at 4:45 p.m. Contact Brookfield Parks & Recreation at 303-258-5644, 660-412-2544, or Facebook message.

Dec. 5

Dinner for two, FREE. New Covenant Church of Christ, Marceline, 224 East Howell. 11 a.m., – 2 p.m., Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, dessert. Dine in or carry out. Donations joyfully accepted.

Linn County Community Chorus Christmas Concert. Park Baptist Church, Brookfield, 2 p.m.

Dec. 12

Santa’s Last Minute Gift Shop. Walsworth Community Center, 214 East Ritchie St., Marceline, 10 a.m., – 3 p.m. Come out and shop for your last minute Christmas gift from multiple local vendors. Free admission.

Dec. 14

Holiday House Decorating Contest. Call or message Brookfield Parks and Recreation no later than 4 p.m., on Dec 14 to get entered into the House Decorating Contest. 1st , 2nd & 3rd place prizes awarded, Call 660-412-2544 for more details.

Dec. 16

Little Listeners, at Marceline Carnegie Library. Join us for Crafts, Songs, Stories and Hands-on Activities. 3rd Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. Ages infant to 4 years old. For more information, contact Joyce or Elaine at 660-376-3223.

Dec. 18

Christmas 4 Kids, 4-8 p.m, Walsworth Community Center. This year’s theme is Superheroes and children are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Superhero. No registration is required, gifts for Linn County Children from birth to 18 years of age. Donations are still needed. New toys can be dropped off at Marceline Eagles Club, Marceline City Hall, the Police Dept, Regional Band Downtown and Preferred Bank. Monetary donations can be dropped off at Ma Vics, Los Chimas, C&W Hardware, Marceline Casey’s, Schmitt’s Building Center, Preferred Bank, Orschelen and Marceline Eagles.

Dec. 19

Paint Party, sponsored by MOMS Breaking the Silence. All supplies provided. $25 per person. 4 p.m., Reel Time Cinema, Brookfield. Only 25 spots available. Respond to Nycole Griffin on Facebook.

To list your meeting, announcement or event, please email your information to BrookfieldEvents8253@gmail.com. Please include how we may contact you in case we need additional event information