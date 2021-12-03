Community News notes

Christmas 4 Kids

Donations are still needed for this years Christmas 4 Kids, to be held Dec. 18.. New toys can be dropped off at Marceline Eagles Club, Marceline City Hall, the police department, Regional Bank - downtown and Preferred Bank.

Monetary donations can be dropped off at Ma Vics Corner Cafe, Los Chimas, C&W Hardware, Marceline Casey's, Schmitts Building Center, Preferred Bank, Orschelen and Marceline Eagles.

Contact the Linn County Leader

The Linn County Leader can now be reached by phone at 660-240-9710. The office is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.,-3 p.m., on Fridays.

Chillicothe's Bob's Christmas Village open

Bob's Christmas Village located in Chillicothe opened on Thanksgiving night and will be open on the following dates from 5-9 p.m., closing the year Dec. 31. The village will be open Dec. 4, 9, 10, 11,16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 30 and 31. The village is located off of Highway 190 on Missouri Highway A in Chillicothe.

Relay for Life Santa letters

For a $5 donation to Relay for Life Linn County, a personalized letter from Santa can be sent to a child. All orders must be receivd by Dec. 7. Call 573-673-1525 or email, moore.beth@gmail.com.