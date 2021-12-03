Holiday events this weekend
Angie Talken
Linn County Leader
There are a variety of Christmas-themed events being held over the weekend in Brookfield.
Saturday:
- Kid’s Free Christmas Movie. “The Polar Express”. 11 a.m. Come and see Santa at 10:30 a.m. Bring and donate canned food. Reel Time Cinema, Brookfield. Presented by the Brookfield Chamber of Commerce. Cookies and hot chocolate served.
- O Christmas Tree 2021 Lighted Parade. “O Christmas Parade”. Parade will be at 4:45 p.m. Contact Brookfield Parks & Recreation at 303-258-5644, 660-412-2544, or Facebook message.
Sunday:
- Linn County Community Chorus Christmas Concert. Park Baptist Church, Brookfield, 2 p.m.
- Service of Remembrance, 4 p.m, at Wright Funeral Home. The service will include a message from a local minister, music and a candle lighting ceremony. Everyone is invited to light a candle in memory of their loved on.
- There is also, Dinner for two, a free event at. New Covenant Church of Christ, Marceline, 224 East Howell. frpm 11 a.m., – 2 p.m., on Sunday. There will be turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, dessert. Dine in or carry out. Donations accepted.