Holiday events this weekend

There are a variety of Christmas-themed events being held over the weekend in Brookfield.

Saturday:

. “The Polar Express”. 11 a.m. Come and see Santa at 10:30 a.m. Bring and donate canned food. Reel Time Cinema, Brookfield. Presented by the Brookfield Chamber of Commerce. Cookies and hot chocolate served. O Christmas Tree 2021 Lighted Parade. “O Christmas Parade”. Parade will be at 4:45 p.m. Contact Brookfield Parks & Recreation at 303-258-5644, 660-412-2544, or Facebook message.

Sunday: