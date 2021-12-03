Walsworth Publishing makes donation

Linn County Leader

On behalf of Walsworth Publishing Company, Don Walsworth, CEO, recently presented a $100,000 check to Kathi Stuart, President of the Walsworth Community Center Board. “I’m pleased to provide financial support to the Walsworth Community Center by means of this donation for the Walsworth Family Charitable Foundation,” Walsworth said.

After this donation, the total donations to the Walsworth Family Charitable Foundation will be $800,000. Each year, the Foundation makes its 5% endowment distribution to the community center. To date, the community center has received $200,253.

The all-volunteer members of the Board of Directors of the Walsworth Community Center represent the community with a broad spectrum of ages, occupations, and talents. The dedicated Board Members include Kathi Stuart, Barb Meissen, Estella Cupp, Paula Wright, Sallie Buck, Janice Yates, Tommy Oldham, Dennis VanDyke and consultant Lindsay Bowling. “Our continuing financial support will ensure the community center will be able to continue its mission of providing a venue where local citizens of all ages can gather to enjoy athletic and social events,” Walsworth added.