Commission meting minutes for Nov. 9

Linn County Leader

The Linn County Commission met on Nov, 9 with Commissioners Glen Murrain, Josh Muck and County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Commissioner King was attending the annual GHRPC meeting in Trenton. Acting Presiding Commissioner Murrain called the meeting to order. The agenda was reviewed.

The minutes of the Nov. 2, meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Murrain made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

Commissioners discussed the Thanksgiving holiday. Commissioner Muck made a motion to close the Courthouse on Friday, Nov. 26 as a paid holidays. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioners also discussed end of year closing of books. Commissioner Muck made a motion to close the County books on Dec. 23, in order to work on the 2022 budget. Any bills received for payment after Dec. 21, 2021 will be paid in January once the 2022 budget has been adopted. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: Murrain-yes and Muck-yes. A memo will go to office holders and employees. The public will be notified through media, newspaper and posting.

The Sales and Use Tax revenues for October 2021 were reviewed

An invitation to the Northwest District Commission meeting December 16 in St Joseph was received.

The Great Northwest Days priority list was discussed.

Gary Thieret called regarding a log jam by the bridge on Heath Road. Foreman Meek will inspect.

Assessor Palmer was in to discuss staffing duties.

Commissioner King joined the meeting at 1 p.m.

Commissioner King called the health insurance bid opening to order at 1:30 p.m., as advertised. Those in attendance were: Commissioners King, Murrain and Muck, Clerk Stephenson, Heather Ambro with the ECCHIC Group and Tyler Phillips with D Phillips Insurance. Bids were received from Weydert Insurance, Legacy Advisor Group, ECCHIC and D Phillips Insurance, LLC. Commissioner King made a motion to accept all bids. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes. Commission will review bid proposals to determine best offer.

MAC Conference was scheduled for Nov, 21-23. Commissioner King made a motion to designate Recorder Brookshier as the County designated voting delegate. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

A motion was made by Commissioner Muck to approve and sign the updated internal controls policy. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

The ProCare RX quarterly report for 2021-Q3 was reviewed.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes