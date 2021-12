Paul Sturm

Well over 1,000 fans of the team were on hand in the west grandstands of the University of Missouri-Columbia's Memorial Stadium to support and cheer on the Marceline High School Tigers Saturday, Dec. 4, as the Tigers battled the East Buchanan Bulldogs in Missouri's Class 1 football state-championship "Show-Me Bowl" game. Marceline finished second in the state when East Buchanan posted a 21-7 triumph.