Marceline man charged with four felony sex crimes

Linn County Leader

James Thurston, 43, Marceline, faces four sex-related felony charges after four alleged incidents in May and June 2018 involving a girl younger than 14 years of age.

Thurston has been charged with three counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy involving deviate sexual intercourse, all are felony charges.

The probable cause statement says the alleged incidents happened in the girl’s bedroom in Marceline. In 2019, the victim disclosed to school officials of Thurston’s alleged abuse.

According to online court records Thurston has been released on a recognizance bond with special conditions of bond supervision. There are no court dates scheduled.