West Linn News

By Eudora Fitzpatrick

IT'S A GIRL!!!! Amy Khristine Leinbach arrived Dec. 3, 2021, to make her home with Paul David and Susan Leinbach, Linneus, and sister, Jolene, and brother, Alson.

Linn County Memorial Unit 538, American Legion Auxiliary, will meet Monday, Dec. 13, at 1 p.m. in the Linneus Community Center. Fruit bags for veterans will be assembled.

A Happy Birthday is wished for Sarah Gibson, Rick Tate, Halie Rollison, Bentley Littrell, Lucas Nickell on Dec. 11, Logan Stanton, Tom Parks, Janeta Smith, Kallie High, Wiley Meneely, Dorothy Greene (91), Alson Leinbach on Dec. 12, Isaac Schmitz, Mike Sargent, Lillian Neill, Dusty Parks on Dec. 13, Ada Lynn O'Dell on Dec. 15, Taylor (Roberts) Ruoss, Ted Surber on Dec. 16, Holly Hunt, Kip Shields, Emily Parks, Angela (Quick) Albertson on Dec. 17.

A Happy Anniversary is wished for Terry and Barbara Keller on Dec. 16, Stacy and Linda Singleton on Dec. 17.

MEADVILLE SCHOOL NEWS:

Thursday, Dec. 9, High School Basketball at Hardin-Central.

Friday, Dec. 10, High School Basketball at HOME with Brashear. This is Homecoming; dance team will perform at boy's half time with coronation after boy's game. Dance for junior high and high school students will at the Community Center following games.

FFA fruit delivery will be Dec. 7.

Christmas concert will be Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m.