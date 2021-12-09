Linn County Extension Council Seeks Council Member Candidates

Linn County Leader

The Linn County Extension Council is comprised of a 15 member board with 10 elected members and three appointed members representing Farm Bureau, the City of Brookfield, and the Linn County Commission as well as one youth from each Linn County 4-H and FFA clubs. Members serve a two-year term, with half of the elected membership being elected annually January/February. Extension Council members act as educational brokers, putting the interests and concerns of the local community together with the resources of our land-grant university to achieve the goals of our community.

Extension Council members are responsible for attending bi-monthly council meetings, participating in training opportunities, and advising and consulting with University administration concerning the assignment of MU Extension faculty to Linn County. According to a press release, council members must work to secure local funding to support MU Extension programming in collaboration with the county commission, in addition to working with MU Extension faculty and others to generate support from outside sources. Council members have the opportunity to learn about the wealth of resources provided by MU Extension and the University of Missouri System and to be an advocate for access to education that empowers people. They support University of Missouri Extension and the local community by understanding and advocating for programming that will meet the needs and concerns of the people of Linn County.

Membership of the current Linn County Extension Council includes: Chairperson- Laurie Link, Vice-Chair – Matt Lambert , Secretary- Amanda Dewitt, County Commissioner and Treasurer- Josh Muck, members-Walter Carr, Richard Switzer, Connie Clawson, Jeff Parks, Appointed members – Mason Kiehl (Farm Bureau), Burnie Hicks (City of Brookfield), and 4-H Youth Anna Hines. The Youth FFA position is vacant.

The Linn County Extension Council provides Personal Liability Insurance coverage for all council members.

Looking forward to the 2021 election of council members, the Linn County Extension Council would like to extend an invitation to all parties potentially interested in serving on the Extension Council to contact Chairperson Laurie Link, a current council member, or County Engagement Specialist Jason Morris in the Linn County Extension Office at 660-895-5123 for more information. Candidates are being sought for an Education Representative, Business Representative, and two Ag Representatives.