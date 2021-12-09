Marceline Middle and High School Students of the Week

Landon Gardner and Nora Vandeloecht were recently chosen as Marceline R-V Middle and High School Students of the week.

Gardner's activities include football, basketball and baseball. Outside of school he enjoys hanging out with friends and family.

Vandeloecht's activities include Marching Band, FCCLA, FBLA, Girl Scouts and Class of 2026 president. In her spare time she enjoys gymnastics, art, reading and music. She also enjoys hanging out with friends and family.