Tiger coaches, former players, reflect on state football appearances

When the Marceline Football Tigers took to the field last Saturday in the Show-Me Bowl against West Buchanan in the State 2A Championship, two of the coaches had been there before - at a state championship game as players.

Coach Jeff Wright #41 was a freshman running back and linebacker for Marceline's 1989 team that lost to Valle Catholic 49-7 in the state championship. Coach Blake Linebaugh went to state as a quarterback and defensive back playing as #11 in 2013, his junior year, that team lost to Valle Catholic, 41-0.

One thing that was weaved into the fabric for each football season, championship appearance or not is the overall support of the community.

Looking back on that 1989 trip to state, which came just three years after the Tigers 1986 State Championship win, Wright said it was the support of the community that he recalls.

"What I remember most about the season didn't have anything to do with football. It was the feeling of being a part of something special, something bigger than myself. I also remember the way the community treated us. The dinners and breakfasts, the Stadium Club put on for us. They made us feel like rock stars," he said. "There was so much love and support from the community it was almost surreal. It is something that I wish all of our kids could experience at least once."

That team ended the season 11-2, besides their loss in state the only other loss was to Putnam County, in what Wright called a "very close game". Putnam County wound up being second in state that year.

Linebaugh recalls not only the support of the whole community but intense moments that advanced the 2013 team to the semifinals.

"The year we made it to state our final record was 11-4. Every day, I was able to play football memories were made, however, the most memorable moment leading up to state was driving 98 yards in the final minutes to defeat Westran 13-9 in the quarterfinals, avenging our regular-season loss and advancing to the semifinals," he said.

Wright, who is an art teacher and running back and defensive line coach, said he decided to be a football coach much for the same reason he chose to teach in Marceline, because of the students and community support and the lasting impact football had on his life and can potentially have on others.

"I decided to coach for the same reasons I teach. Marceline has the best kids in the world. I enjoy being around them and being a part of memories that they will cherish for the rest of their lives," he said. "Not many of our kids will make a living in football but sports teach us many other things. We concentrate on not only making good athletes but great people, husbands, fathers, and community members."

The impact Linebaugh's coaches had on him, is what motivated him to become a coach. He is now a science teacher and the quarterback/outside linebacker’s coach.

"I decided to coach football because football is a game like no other. It has impacted my life in many ways and I want to impact the community’s young men as much as my coach’s impacted me," he said.

The Tigers walked away from Saturday's game with the second-place trophy, however, Linebaugh and Wright say they are proud of their team.

"I think what makes this season stand out is our growth. I missed the first three weeks of the season and the amount of growth and development, both mentally and physically, from our players is great," Linebaugh said. "As any team does, we’ve had our struggles this season but we’ve been able to grow and adjust to every situation and get to where we are now."

Wright commended the team for overcoming adversity.

"Our season has been successful because of the amount of work our athletes have put into this season. We are not always the biggest, strongest, or fastest but we pride ourselves on working harder than everyone else," he said.

"I am most proud of how we have changed and got better as this season moved on. Change is hard for everyone, especially high school students. We experienced some adversity early in the season with how we were playing, and injuries that forced us to either change or have our season go down the drain," Wright added. "The kids responded, bought in, and put forth the work to get us to the state championship game. It says a lot about their character and determination that they did not give up."

At Saturday's Columbia game there was an estimated 1,000 Tiger fans from across the state, many arriving hours before tailgating before emerging on the stadium where they cheered the team on, after having gathered on Main Street USA for a parade-style send-off for the team, coaches and supporters.

"This game is extremely important not only to the coaches and players but also to the community," Wright said. "Lose this game and you still had a great and memorable season, but if you win you have a place in Marceline history."

Linebaugh said the support of the community is a huge part of the tradition of Marceline football.

"As a player, I always knew how much football meant to the Marceline community, but now as a coach, I realize just how much. The amount of support the community pours into football is amazing, and I wouldn’t want to be a part of another program," he said. "This game means more than a trophy and a ring, it represents a community that bleeds black and gold. Black Rage!"