Commission meeting minutes for Nov, 16

Linn County Leader

The Linn County Commission met on Nov. 16 with Commissioners Dick King, Glen Murrain, Josh Muck and County Clerk Suzn Stephenson present. Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda was reviewed.

The minutes of the Nov. 9, meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Murrain made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

Gary Thieret called regarding jam in creek just north of bridge on Heath Road. Trees have slid off into middle of the creek and are acting as a barricade.

Danny Rohrbaugh and Dustin Bly with the Legacy Group were in to go over the health bid they submitted last week.

Jon Dwiggins with Howe Co was in to visit.

Rich Hoon and Darrell Gardner were in to visit about future zoning and ARPA funds.

A letter in support of relocating Locust Creek Covered Bridge was signed and will be sent to Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

Commissioner King left the meeting at 1:30 p.m. Commissioner Muck will continue as Acting Presiding.

Shawn Wood, Parson Creek Township, called regarding the condition of old Forker Road.

After review and discussion of health insurance bids received last week, Commissioner Muck made a motion to award the bid from the ECCHIC Group to continue with our current plan. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

There being no further business, Commissioner Muck made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.