Legion donates to Legacy Scholarship

Linn County Leader

Sunday evening, Nov. 16, , at the Bucklin American Legion Post 57 meeting, Commander Wayne Kitchen presented Chapter 57 American Legion Riders Director Robert Maddox a check for $640, from the post daily coffee fund. Bucklin residents meet at the post every morning for coffee and the donations are designated for the American Legion Legacy Scholarship which funds college education for children of American military personnel that died on active duty, since Sept. 11, 2001. The Legion Riders conduct fund raising for the Legacy Fund.