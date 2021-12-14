Christmas 4 Kids this Saturday

Christmas 4 Kids, Linn County's largest charitable Christmas event for children is being held from 4-8 p.m., this Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Walsworth Community Center in Marceline.

Santa will arrive at 6 p.m.Dinner of pulled pork and chicken nuggets will also be served during the event. The pork was donated by the Stearns' family in memory of Josh Maget.

Children and adults in attendance are invited ti dress up as their favorite superhero.

Donations and volunteers are still needed. Those wishing to donate a new unopened toy can do so at: the Marceline Police Department, Preferred Bank, Dollar General, Regional Missouri Bank Downtown, the Marceline Eagles and Marceline City Hall.

Monetary donations can be made at: Casey’s, Los Chimas, Ma Vic’s Corner Café, Schmidtt’s Building Center, the Marceline Eagles, the Marceline Police Department and Preferred Bank.

Those interested in volunteering should call 660-376-3556.