Pershing Health System appoints new CEO, CFO

Linn County Leader

Pershing Health Systems (PHS) recently announced the appointment of Karla Clubine, as the new Chief Executive Officer and Kenneth (Ken) Baranski as Chief Financial Officer.

Clubine received her Associates Degree in Nursing at Moberly Area Community College and began work at PHS in 1993 as a graduate nurse. She worked as a Registered Nurse in the medical unit and Emergency Department before obtaining her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Missouri-Columbia. Karla also received her Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Missouri-Columbia and most recently completed her Graduate Certificate in Business Law from Cornell University. In 2003, Clubine began her role as a Nurse Practitioner at PHS and most recently held the position of Director of the Rural Health Clinic and Director of Operations at PHS. She has held various other positions at PHS including Nursing Supervisor for the E.R. Department, Interim Chief Nursing Officer, Interim Quality Risk Management Director, and Interim CEO. Clubine is certified as a Family Nurse Practitioner (CFNP) and a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner (CPNP) and was the first of two CPNC’s to graduate from the pediatric nurse practitioner program at the University of Missouri.

Clubine said that she is excited to have the opportunity to serve as the new CEO for Pershing Health Systems and be a part of moving things forward. She feels that PHS has a wonderful staff who can do amazing things and she’s grateful to be a part of the PHS family. In her free time, Clubine enjoys reading, crafting, and spending time with her daughters and granddaughters.

Baranski was appointed as the new CFO at PHS in July 2021. He has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a Major in Accounting and is also licensed in the state of Michigan as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). Baranski has worked in public accounting for eight years doing audits of counties, cities, villages and townships as well as individual and corporate income tax returns.

He said he enjoys the family atmosphere that PHS exudes. Baranski states that everyone at Pershing Health Systems has been very welcoming and the customer service the staff provides is excellent. In his spare time, He enjoys sports and being outdoors. Ken also enjoys woodworking and has completed some smaller woodworking projects.