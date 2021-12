Linn County Leader

Recently, Matthew Stallo and Gabi Finch were named Marceline Middle and High School Students of the Week.

Stallo's activities include Band/Pep band, football, FBLA, FFA and golf. He enjoys woodworking in his spare time and hanging out with friends and family.

Finch's activities include basketball and Blaze Cheer. She enjoys going to Tiger football games with friends and family.