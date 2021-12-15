West Linn News

By Eudora Fitzpatrick

Correction: The name of the Leinbach baby reported last week was Amy Kristine.

Donald and Danelle Herring attended church services in Eldon on Sunday, Dec. 5, where Donald was guest speaker.

The annual state meeting of the Missouri Farm Bureau was Dec. 5 - 7 at Margaritaville. Dana Lane was elected to the North District at large. Those attending from Linn County were Terrill and Dana Lane, Mason and Hannah Kiehl, Marc and Brooke Zell, Steve and Jill Hardy, Donald and Danelle Herring.

The 2nd District Rural Letter Carriers met in Laclede on Saturday, Dec. 11. Attending from Linn County were Kevin Holloway, Richard Thudium, Judy Cordray, Donald and Danelle Herring.

A Happy Birthday is wished for Brennen High, Ron Holcer, Dillan Howe Hull, Rylee Meneely, Jim Kimbrough on Dec.18, Amanda Meyers, Brooke Knifong on Dec. 19, William Stone, Gabe Meneely on Dec. 20, Benjamin Jackson, Kallie Henry, Bill Grime, Larry Tate, Carolyn McIntyre on Dec. 21, Nancy Tolson, Kennedi Fairchild, Christina Gray on Dec. 22, Rich Cooper, Jerry D. Herring, Blakley Shiflett on Dec. 23, Kenny Albertson, Charly Brewer, Mike VanDyke on Dec. 24.

A Happy Anniversary is wished for Rex and Pat Wood on Dec. 19, Virgil and Janeta Smith on Dec. 22.

MEADVILLE SCHOOL NEWS

Thursday, Dec. 16, Christmas Concert at 6:30 p.m.

Monday, December 20, School IS in session.