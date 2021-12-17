Commission meeting minutes for Nov. 23

Linn County Leader

The Linn County Commission met Nov. 23 with Commissioners Dick King, Glen Murrain, Josh Muck and County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda was reviewed.

The minutes of the Nov. 16, meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Murrain made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

Word was received that MoDOT is hosting a Public Input Meeting on transportation needs Friday, Dec. 3 in Cameron.

A request was made that the northwest corner office on the third floor be painted. Commissioners will consider.

Casey Cotton called again about the road coming south off Kenda Road. As it is not a County road, Cotton will have to petition to request it be opened.

Juvenile Officer Stallo was in to discuss mileage reimbursement rates.

Prosecuting Attorney McMahon was in to discuss the way comp hours are addressed in the Employee handbook. Commission agreed that current policy will remain in place.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.