Community Calendar

Linn County Leader

Ongoing

Sewing Class at the Brookfield YMCA. Free sewing class on Mondays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. Sewing machines, accessories, material all provided, along with teachers who will walk you through needed basics and/or get you started on a project. Call Fran Lambert 660-752-5084, Rosanne Riley 307-850-8885.

Celebrate Recovery: Every Monday, 5:30 p.m., meal, 6:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., meeting, Assembly of God Church, Marceline.

Dec. 18

Christmas 4 Kids, 4-8 p.m, Walsworth Community Center. This year’s theme is Superheroes and children are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Superhero. No registration is required, gifts for Linn County Children from birth to 18 years of age. Donations are still needed. New toys can be dropped off at Marceline Eagles Club, Marceline City Hall, the Police Dept, Regional Band Downtown and Preferred Bank. Monetary donations can be dropped off at Ma Vics, Los Chimas, C&W Hardware, Marceline Casey’s, Schmitt’s Building Center, Preferred Bank, Orschelen and Marceline Eagles.

Dec. 19

Paint Party, sponsored by MOMS Breaking the Silence. All supplies provided. $25 per person. 4 p.m., Reel Time Cinema, Brookfield. Only 25 spots available. Respond to Nycole Griffin on Facebook.

Bingo Night: 5-7 p.m., Brookfield High School, hosted by Brookfield High School Student Council. $5 for a meal and two game cards. Additional cards $1 each.

Dec. 21

Piecemakers Quilt Guild meets the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Immaculate Conception Parish Hall, 200 West John Street, Brookfield. Monthly programs, Show and Tell, Community Service projects. Visitors and guests are always welcome. For more information, contact Linda Quigley at 660-734-3378

Dec. 24

Christmas Eve Service, First Christian Church of Brookfield, 5:30 p.m.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, Park Baptist Church, Brookfield. 6 p.m..

Christmas Eve Service, Trinity United Methodist Church of Brookfield, 6:30 p.m.

Christmas Eve Service, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Brookfield, 8:00 p.m.

To list your meeting, announcement or event, please email your information to BrookfieldEvents8253@gmail.com. Please include how we may contact you in case we need additional event information.