Commission meeting minutes for Nov. 30

Linn County Leader

The Linn County Commission met on Nov. 30 with Commissioners Dick King, Glen Murrain, Josh Muck and County Clerk Suzan Stephenson present. Commissioner King called the meeting to order. The agenda was reviewed.

The minutes of the Nov. 23, meeting were reviewed. Commissioner Murrain made a motion to approve and sign the minutes. Commissioner Muck seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Commissioner Muck made a motion to approve bills as submitted for payment. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes.

Back Tax Court Orders were reviewed and signed.

Courtroom light bulbs are having to be replaced more often than is normal, custodian will monitor.

Commissioner King left at 9:45 for prior appointment and returned at 11:30.

A call was made to GRM to discuss voicemail and ring group issues.

A call was made to Attorney Schraeder regarding questions on brush law easements. CART rock inventory, statute and assessor removal of tax rolls for right-of-way are all used to establish easements.

ARPA funding was discussed and recent funding FAQ sheets reviewed.

Prosecuting Attorney McMahon was in to discuss ballot issues.

There being no further business, Commissioner King made a motion to adjourn. Commissioner Murrain seconded the motion and the motion was passed. Vote recorded: King-yes, Murrain-yes and Muck-yes