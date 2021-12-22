CoffeeTree Group bring $100,000, 50 jobs to Marceline

CoffeeTree Group is bringing at least 50 new jobs and investing $100,000 in Marceline.

Michigan-based CoffeeTree Group will establish a new technical delivery center in Marceline, investing $100,000 and creating 50 new jobs. Eric Rodman, CoffeeTree Group Chief Sales Officer said, "The new location will enable the company to accommodate its growth while meeting increasing demand for its services."

Marceline City Manager Richard Hoon said it has taken tears of work by a variety of people and organizations to announce the presence of the technology center, which will be located on Main Street USA and operate 24/7.

“With many new projects currently underway, the CoffeeTree Group presence here on Main Street USA is the linchpin of a renaissance currently underway in Marceline,” said Marceline City Manager Richard Hoon. “We are excited about their planned investments and contributions through the rehabilitation of an older existing building and job creation in the area that will benefit not only Marceline but the surrounding communities as well.”

CoffeeTree Group specializes in technology advising and provides a wide range of business solutions for their clients. When complete, the technical delivery center, which will be located at 121 N Main Street next to the the Zurcher Building, will operate 24 hours a day to provide IT services.

“The opening of CoffeeTree Group’s new Marceline, Missouri, Technical Delivery Center is an important step in realizing our future growth goals, as well as fulfilling our commitment to create American careers and compete in the global professional services market,” Rodman said. “Once fully operational, our new Delivery Center is expected to generate annual revenues near $10 million."

City, county and state officials and lawmakers were on hand for the announcement. CoffeeTree leaders said they have plans to be operating in Marceline in March.

For this expansion, CoffeeTree Group used the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.