Linn County Leader

Bucklin Green Hills American Legion Post 57, with Unit 57 Auxiliary, Squadron 57 Sons of the American Legion, and Chapter 57 Legion Riders held their 2021 Christmas party, Dec. 19, at the Bucklin Legion Hall. The hall was filled to capacity with attendees having a Chinese gift exchange followed by everyone wins bingo games. Post 57 Commander Wayne Kitchen thanked all for their support of community legion activities throughout 2021.