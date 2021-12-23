PHS donates over $4,000 to the Linn County Kids Christmas

Linn County Leader

The staff at Pershing Health System (PHS) has taken its Holiday Community Service project and surpassed all expectations with their generosity for the children and families in Linn County.

This year, Pershing Health System partnered with the 9th Circuit Juvenile Office as part of the Linn County Kids Christmas Project. PHS staff joined in the Holiday Community Service project by adopting 48 children and donating an estimated $4,564 in clothing, toys, bedding, and other needed items to these local area children. An additional $495 in monetary donations was also given to the Juvenile Office to use to purchase Christmas gifts for other children in the community in addition to the 48 children adopted by PHS staff. This monetary donation was provided on behalf of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars, Pershing Auxiliary and PHS staff.