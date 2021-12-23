Prosecutor looks back on 2021

Shiante McMahon

The role of the prosecutor is to ethically charge, prosecute and defend cases referred to the office. These cases come from many different agencies. Each agency is a valued member of the team tasked with keeping our communities safe. The Linn County Prosecuting Attorney is honored to work with multiple departments who exemplify pro-active and community-oriented policing. They are the epitome of the blue line – those officers who will honestly and truthfully stand for the safety and security of our communities and residents. The Linn County Prosecuting Attorney (PA) would like to recognize the following agencies for their hard work and highlight some of their accomplishments this year:

Linn County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO)

Over the last year, LCSO has investigated and referred hundreds of cases to the PA – 614 of which were accepted and filed. These included multiple complex investigations – including investigations of cold cases in the County. A point of pride with LCSO is that they will go where the investigation leads them and work diligently and thoroughly to investigate every case. LCSO has investigated numerous cases which have led to charges being filed for sexual assaults and abuse or neglect of children. Their experienced officers have taken over multiple cold case investigations and concluded them successfully. Further, they have continued to successfully conclude drug investigations with resulting charges including trafficking, delivery and possession of controlled substances. LCSO has continued their commitment to work collaboratively with agencies both within and without the County to keep our communities and the surrounding communities safe.

Brookfield Police Department (BPD)

Over the last year, BPD has investigated and referred hundreds of cases to the PA – 477 of which were accepted and filed. BPD has continued its commitment to the City of Brookfield and Linn County. The majority of BPD officers are sworn deputies for Linn County as well and they support LCSO in their efforts to protect our communities and our county. A point of pride for BPD is their commitment to community policing. They participate in as many community events as they can – from handing out candy at the trunk or treat for the kids and joining the parades.

Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP)

Over the last year MSHP has continued its commitment to protect our county and those that travel through it. Over the last year MSHP has investigated hundreds of cases and tickets with approximately 1,403 cases being accepted and filed by the PA.

I would like to highlight the following in our zone (Linn and Chariton counties) that MSHP has compiled: a. 70 drug arrests, b. 31 DWI arrests, and c. 158 crash investigations Last year our zone had zero fatality crashes.

Sadly, this year our troopers responded to and investigated two fatality crashes – one in each county. Troop B (which is the headquarters which includes our zone) is down 24% from last years’ crash fatalities. The entire state’s crash fatalities are up 3% this year. Which means that our Troop B has worked very hard to patrol the roads to keep our traveling public safe.

Multiple other agencies work to keep this community safe. These include the North Missouri Drug Task Force, the Missouri Department of Conservation, and the Missouri Department of Probation and Parole. Each of these agencies is proactive, community-oriented and works closely with LCSO, BPD and MSHP to keep our communities safe, and we are proud to work with them. We couldn’t possibly list everything these agencies do to keep our communities safe and to help our people. Many acts don’t ever see the public light. I am privileged to know some of the great things these officers do, and I’d like to share some of their actions. From an officer giving away a child car seat so a disadvantaged family could safely secure their child, to another officer paying for a hotel room so a homeless person had a night off the street, to an officer playing a board game with a young child to ease that child’s nervousness on a tough day, to officers supporting our victims and survivors of crimes by attending a breakfast in their honor, to multiple officers making sure our people got home safely, to another officer allowing neighborhood kids to play in the patrol vehicle, to numerous officers giving of their time and energy to teach our youngsters or encourage our adults to be all they can be – all of these moments are priceless and the majority of them are never seen. But each and every time an officer in our community gives of themselves, they strengthen our community by supporting our people – one person and one instant in time.

On a personal note, the above agencies and officers gave huge amounts of their time to help our youngsters learn about the criminal investigation and justice process this past year! In the Spring they showed up en masse to participate in the Big Bad Wolf trials for the Linn County 2nd grade students. Just this past month they did it again by participating in the Goldilocks trials for the Linn County 5th and 6th grade students. The Linn County Prosecuting Attorney is proud to partner with the above agencies and, along with my office, thanks them for their service, sacrifice and dedication to protecting the public. Please join us in thanking these officers for their care, loyalty, sacrifice and dedication to making our communities a great place to live!