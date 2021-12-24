Coping with winter-time stress

Linn County Leader

Preferred Family Healthcare’s Show - Me Hope Missouri Crisis Counseling Program is aware of the stress and anxiety present during the wintertime. Whether people are dealing with stress brought on by COVID, financial stress because of the holidays, the recent disasters, or Seasonal Depression it’s important to take time to destress and reduce your anxiety.

Some of those ways include.

Connecting with friends and family through calls, text, or the internet.

Creating a daily self-care routine.

Keeping yourself busy with games, books, movies. Journaling and allowing you to express your feelings freely.

Exercise

Art Therapy, creating art can describe emotions or events and help reflect on experiences, trauma and grief.

The Show Me Hope Missouri Crisis Counseling Program helps people recover and rebuild their lives after a disaster. It supports short-term interventions that involve the following counseling goals. Helping disaster survivors understand their current situation and reactions. Reducing stress and providing emotional support. Assisting survivors in reviewing their disaster recovery options. Promoting the use or development of coping strategies. Connecting survivors with other people and agencies who can help them in their recovery process. If you are feeling overwhelmed or concerned about someone's mental health there are resources available and people to talk with free and anonymous at 660-626-0453. The Crisis Counseling Program (CCP) has counselors in local communities helping individuals and communities recover from natural and human-caused disasters through community outreach and access to resources including mental health services. The CCP covers 27 Counties in Northeast Missouri.