Marceline man recognized for saving woman from sinking car

By Matt Gunn, KTVO-TV

Sept. 18, 2020, will be a day that Levi Kelly and Stephanie Bressan will never forget.

Bressan, who is from Springfield, Ill., was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 36, near the Chariton River, when she fell asleep behind the wheel.

Bressan's car then traveled off the south side of the road and went airborne before landing in the river.

Bressan was able to open the vehicle's windows to try to escape, but as she tried, the vehicle slowly began to sink.

That's when she noticed a man, who she found out later was Kelly, had swum out to save her.

Kelly was able to rescue Bressan just before the vehicle was completely submerged.

That's why Bressan thought it was important for Kelly to be honored for his actions.

"I didn't know he saw my accident," Bressan said. "My car door wouldn't open. The water was immediately up to my neck. It was very frightening and he helped me get out of that car and get to safety and his calm mannerisms that he had, I knew I was going to be okay cause he was there."

Kelly, who is a Marceline volunteer firefighter, says he didn't think twice about saving her.

"I saw the whole accident unfold and I saw her almost go right to the water, I didn't see her go into the water," Kelly said. "I knew that I had to stop and I had to do everything I could to try to make sure that she or anybody else in the vehicle is alright."

On Tuesday, Dec/ 14, 2021, Kelly was honored as an honorary trooper by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

"It feels really good," Kelly said. "I feel really grateful that they took the time this day for us because it's a very important day for both of us. That day I think about it often. Especially when I drive by the Chariton River on 36, I can't help but look over there. It just feels nice to be appreciated for it."