Chamber to host Octoberfest, focusing on “Family fun for all”

Angie Talken

atalken@chillicothenews.com

The Brookfield Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its first community-wide event since Spring, due to COVID-19.

The annual and much anticipated Octoberfest will be held on Saturday, Oct.10, with events ongoing the entire day, focusing on “Family fun for All.”

Brookfield area Chamber of Commerce Interim Director, Richard Steele said this event is always popular, but this year the chamber and its board of directors are especially excited about the event.

“The whole community always seems to love this event,” he said. “And so does the chamber, but this year we are especially excited to be able to hold the event and give back something fun to the community we serve.”

The day will begin with vendor set-ups at 7 a.m., in East Twin Park. The twenty-plus vendors will be set-up and ready for shoppers from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Other events that will be ongoing throughout the day include pumpkin decorating, the Linneus P.E.O. Pie Sale, food trucks and more.

At 10 a.m., kids bingo, sponsored by LifeCare will begin and last throughout the day, Various prizes will be handed out. Also at 10 a.m., the pet show will take place in East Twin Park with prizes for first, second and third places.

At 11 a.m., the Baby show will be held with age groups from 0-6 months, 6-12 months, two years and three years old with prizes for first, second and third places.

At 12 p.m., the costume contest will be held with an emphasis on adult/child pairs, to follow through with the Family Fun for All theme.

The Apple baked goods contest will take palace at 1 p.m., with Brookfield Bucks being awarded for first, second and third places.

The cornhole tournament will begin at 2 p.m., at the Elk’s Lodge. Teams are asked to pre-register by calling Karissa Trentham at 660-734-8857. Entry fees are $20 per team, first-place winner gets 50% of entry fees.

A family movie will be played at dusk in the park. Families are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets along with food and non-alcoholic beverages.

The scavenger hunt will begin at 6:30 p.m. in South City Park. Registration is $20 per team with first-place winner getting 50% of entry fees.

Cheap Date will perform from 9 p.m. - midnight at South City Park. The free concert will be held at the large shelter house in South City Park. Those attending are asked to bring their own chairs, food and drinks.

‘This is going to be a day filled with fun events for everyone,” Steele said.

Anyone interested in setting up a vendor booth should contact Steele at the chamber office at 660-258-7255 by Oct. 9.