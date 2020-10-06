Judith A. Edwards, 1941-2020

Columbia Daily Tribune

Judith (Judy) A. Edwards, of Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of Columbia, passed away on September 26, 2020 in Kansas City, at the age of 79.

Judy was born in Hermann on July 20, 1941 to the late Clarence and Marie (Meyer) Heberle. She grew up in the country home of a multi-generational family in Montgomery County before graduating from St. George High School in 1959. Together with her high school sweetheart, Larry G. Edwards, they left their hometown for Columbia. They were married Sept. 8, 1962, at St. Joseph’s Church, Rhineland. Their only child, Kimberly, joined the family 10 months later.

Judy helped support them as a secretary at the Med Center, now known as University Hospital. Judy’s mastery of typing and her knowledge of medical terminology continued at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia. She worked there for 20 years as a pathology secretary and 10 years as a pathology lab assistant before retiring in 1995. The family lived for over 30 years in the home Larry designed and built. They were faithful members of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish. Judy always said Larry was saving her a seat in heaven. They are now reunited as he preceded her in death on Sept. 19, 2011.

Following Larry’s passing, Judy moved to Riverstone Independent Living apartments in Kansas City, to be closer to her daughter and grandsons. At Riverstone, Judy was beloved by staff and residents alike for her spirited sociability and her caring nature to assist others — always with a cheery smile. She was fondly known as the Queen of Riverstone. She loved animals, shopping and spoiling her cherished grandsons, Jared and Cody. Her family will treasure the holidays, which she made special with home-cooked meals and holiday decor. Judy will be lovingly remembered for her generosity, fun personality and ease of conversation. She never met a stranger.

Judy passed peacefully in her apartment surrounded by her family. She leaves a lifetime of wonderful memories with her daughter, Kimberly Shopper (James) and grandchildren: Jared M. Shopper and Cody D. Shopper, all of Kansas City; sister, Janice M. Ziegler (Don) of Gravois Mills; sister-in-law, Oleta L. Edwards of Danville; as well as several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Visitation at 10 a.m. and mass at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 8, at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Columbia. Visitation: 12:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 9, White Chapel, Gladstone; burial to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Ronald McDonald House and the Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter.