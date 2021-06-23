Letter to the Editor - CAFOs

By Nora Othic

Iowa should serve as a cautionary tale for its neighbor to the south. While Missouri had 505 CAFOs (Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations) in 2019, Iowa had over 13,000. Today Iowa is struggling with air and water pollution, poor health outcomes for humans, decreased values for properties that are adjacent to those factory farms, and fewer family farms. Missouri is behind in the number of CAFOs, but our legislature seems determined to play catchup.

The whole problem with CAFOs is the sheer size of the operations. Instead of the couple of hundred hogs a family farm might have, a small CAFO might have 500, and the largest one in Iowa houses 24,000 animals. The farmers who operate these concerns are basically employees of the corporation they contracted with, and are dictated as to where they can buy their livestock and feed, when they ship, how they ship, how their barns are designed, etc. Alongside the huge buildings where the pigs are confined are containment ponds to treat the waste, which then has to be disposed of by spreading or spraying or knifing it into fields. In Iowa, the ability to handle that volume is overtaxing the system and groundwater ends up polluted with nitrates and chemicals. Not only water is affected: poor air quality is the largest environmental health risk in the US and dust from these mega-farms is a major source.

CAFOs got a boost in our state when “Right to Farm” passed in 2014. At that time, supporters of Amendment 1 said it would protect farmers from unnecessary regulation. Opponents said it would actually give preference to large corporate farms and would hurt smaller family farms. The latter viewpoint looks to be the more accurate one. Laws also changed to allow more foreign ownership of Missouri farmland (China in particular), which was prohibited prior to 2013. And we are dealing with the effects of Governor Parsons signing SB 391 into law, a statute that prohibits county commissioners and health boards from enacting regulations that are more stringent than state law. In regards to CAFOs, this would mean that a county could not use their own water-quality standards to refuse a permit to a CAFO if those standards were higher than the states.

In Livingston County citizens recently pushed back against the construction of a CAFO proposed by United Hog Systems. The original plan was for a 10,500-animal farm, generating an estimated 3.6 million gallons of manure annually, but after being awarded a permit UHS decided to add a larger sow farm which would have increased manure production to 8.3 million gallons. Fortunately for those citizens, there were problems found in the topography of the proposed site, with a perched water table, and the company withdrew their plan. (“Perched water” is a temporary underground water body that eventually flows into groundwater or a surface water source.) But last month, the Missouri Clean Water Commission voted to remove “perched water table” from the definition of “groundwater” in the design rules for CAFOs.

Art Cullen, the Pulitzer-winning editor of the small-town newspaper “Storm Lake Times” in Iowa recently wrote, “We are saturated with livestock production. Our soil, water and air cannot handle the load. A half-century of unbridled, intensive chemical agriculture is having fatal consequences…We are killing Iowa and ourselves, through air and water, by the mindless concentration of livestock for the benefit of China. Consolidation has driven out the independent pork producer, and we are learning how it impacts our quality of life.”

