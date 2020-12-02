Brookfield (Mo.) High basketball teams win one, lose one to start

As reported to LCL

QUEEN CITY — The Brookfield High School varsity basketball teams tipped off their 2020-21 seasons Tuesday, splitting decisions in the Tri-Rivers Classic Tournament hosted by Schuyler County.

The Bulldogs opened with a very-decisive 55-31 verdict over Putnam County, earning BHS a spot in the boys’ championship semifinals against top seed Clark County Thursday (Dec. 3) at 6 p.m. in the Schuyler County high school gym.

Clark County’s Indians topped the host school 54-40 in its opening-round game Monday. However, CCHS’ girls had to forfeit their Tuesday game, due to COVID-19 problems, so there could be a possibility Brookfield’s boys could get a free pass into the championship game, depending on whether the coronavirus has spread into the Clark County boys’ team, too.

While the Bulldogs debuted with a triumph, the reconstructing Lady Bulldogs’ first game under Ron Sharp’s guidance saw Scotland County double them up, 58-29.

That puts the BHS girls into consolation semifinals play tonight (Wednesday, Dec. 2) in the Schuyler County middle school gym at 7:30 p.m. against North Shelby, a 55-39 loser to Schuyler County Monday.

If the Lady Bulldogs pick up a win tonight, they’ll play for consolation Saturday at 3 p.m. If they lose to North Shelby, they’ll be in Saturday’s noon seventh-place contest. Either of Saturday’s girls’ games for Brookfield will be in the middle school gym.