Brookfield Bulldogs cagers fall short in try for third in tourney

As reported to LCL

QUEEN CITY — After opening the Tri-Rivers Classic tournament with a victory early last week, the Brookfield High School Bulldogs dropped their semifinals and finals contests to miss out on a trophy.

Last Thursday, facing the top-seeded Clark County Indians, the Bulldogs stayed close, but eventually fell, 44-32.

Then, on Saturday, BHS’ boys lost the third-place game to Milan, 53-45, to drop to 1-2 for the season.

The Brookfield Lady Bulldogs did gain their first 2020-21 triumph in the seventh-place game Friday at Queen City.

Facing a depleted Clark County squad which, as the top seed in its gender division, had needed to forfeit its first two games in the tournament, presumably for COVID-19 reasons.

The Lady Indians scraped together enough players to meet Brookfield Friday, but the Lady Bulldogs netted 26-21 victory. Like their male counterparts, the BHS girls stood 1-2 entering this week’s play.

The next BHS hoops action isn’t scheduled to be until next Monday, Dec. 14, when Hamilton is to visit for girls’ and boys’ play.

No information was reported by the Brookfield wrestlers' participation in last Saturday's tournament of dual matches at Hallsville.