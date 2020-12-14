Meadville hoops squads produced county’s only wins last week

As reported to LCL

The latter part of last week was not a profitable one for Linn County’s high school basketball teams, although, just across the southern border into Chariton County, Mendon: Northwestern’s boys continued to prosper.

Of the four schools in the county, only Meadville had any victories.

MHS’ girls and boys rebounded from unexpected Tuesday defeats at Atlanta in Tri-County Conference play (as reported in Monday’s print edition) with Thursday and Friday triumphs over Hardin-Central and Brashear, respectively.

Marceline’s only outing was Friday, resulting in a pair of losses to Green City. Linn County High dropped its Friday contests at Atlanta.

Brookfield swung back into action Monday after six nights off, playing its home openers against Hamilton: Penney. Both BHS teams entered 1-3 with a 48-17 girls’ loss and 72-22 boys’ defeat at Mexico in their most-recent action.

(G) Green City 50, Marceline 40; (B) Green City 75, Marceline 43

GREEN CITY — Friday’s trip north to Green City didn’t go well for Marceline.

The Lady Tigers, in only their second outing, kept their game relatively close, but eventually succumbed by 10 to the Lady Gophers, who have about a half-dozen 2020-21 games under their belts. No details on the distaff action were reported.

The boys’ game saw MHS improve during the second half, but the Tigers already were down 25 before that happened.

“We struggled early with some turnovers and quite a few missed shots inside, plus some poor free-throw shooting and trailed at halftime,” Mike Severa, Marceline boys’ coach. summarized Saturday.

“We played much better in the second half and were outscored by only seven points.”

MHS had two twin-figures scorers. Christopher Dixon and Zach Neimeier led its scoring with 14 and 10 points, respectively.

The rest of the Tigers’ scoring included Landen Gardner with six points, Wyatt Molloy with five, Nick Dorrell and Adain Daller each with three, and Will Heller with two, Severa reported.

Marceline’s cage squads were slated to commence Lewis and Clark Conference play Tuesday at Paris, then host La Plata Friday for its last outings before Christmas.

(G) Meadville 61, Brashear 32; (B) Meadville 40, Brashear 31

BRASHEAR – No specifics on the Friday MHS wins had been received or posted online as of Monday afternoon’s press deadline for this edition.

The twin victories boosted the Lady Eagles’ record to 6-1 overall, 1-1 in the TCC. The Eagles, also 1-1 in the league, climbed above .500 at 4-3.

Meadville was to visit Linn County Tuesday, then be off until next Monday (Dec. 21) when Trenton visits for MHS’ final pre-holidays action.

(G) Meadville 53, Hardin-Central 18; (B) Meadville 58, Hardin-Central 29

MEADVILLE — Even though she didn’t make her normal statistical impact on the game, having senior star Kiera Holcer on the floor permitted the MHS Lady Eagles to regain a more-normal flow on both offense and defense.

Defense is where the Lady Eagles made early hay, blanking Hardin-Central 15-0 in the first quarter. Eventually, no less than four MHS players came away with either four or five steals as Meadville swiped the ball 22 times, according to statistics posted online by MHS coach Drew Nier.

Freshman Korrie Holcer hit three of her six 3-points tries to match Maggie McLain’s game-high 15 points and team-most three assists. With Krysta Meyers and Mallory Dennis, Ko. Holcer also was one of three Lady Eagles with five swipes. Ki. Holcer made four.

Despite netting 53 points, Meadville’s shooting eye remained off. The Lady Eagles shot over 36% overall from the floor.

Meadville’s girls improved to 5-1 with their romp in the meeting of former CLAA rivals.

The boys’ game tilted Meadville’s way early, too, although not quite as severely. The Eagles (3-3) took an 11-4 lead after one period and jumped it up to 29-13 by halftime.

Conner Fletcher’s 22 points and five steals led the hosts, with Trey Gannan tacking on 11 tallies, three assists, and three thefts. Kaje Tsikoyak had a team-high five assists and reserve Riley Ryan three as the Eagles shot 50% overall, including 11 of 27 from 3-points range.

Meadville’s boys had entered Thursday’s action below .500 for the season beyond their first game for the first time since the 2006-07 season, research disclosed.

HCHS’ Bulldogs had seven points apiece from sophomores Mason Freece and Jonathan Doyle.

(G) Atlanta 63, Linn County 57; (B) Atlanta 81, Linn County 68

ATLANTA — Scoring wasn't a problem for Linn County's squads in last Friday's Tri-County Conference action; stopping Atlanta was.

LCHS' Lady Mustangs (3-2, 1-1 conf.) had won back-to-back games, but fell by six in their second-straight league road outing.

The Mustangs (0-4, 0-2) also kept the scoreboard churning at a good clip, but still remained winless as their 68 points only produced a 13-points setback.

No specifics on the game were reported.

Having made a Monday visit to Mendon: Northwestern and Tuesday's county-rivalry and league clash at home with Meadville, Linn County has wrapped up 2020 play. The Mustangs and Lady Mustangs will be idle now until hosting non-league foe Brunswick on Jan. 5.