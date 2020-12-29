Brookfield High basketball teams drop tourney openers Dec. 28; Tuesday games postponed a day

As reported to LCL

ST. JOSEPH — Both Brookfield High School varsity basketball teams sustained opening-round losses Monday (Dec. 28) in the 2020 Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament.

The Lady ’Dogs fell 42-30 before the Bulldogs were beaten 62-41. Both setbacks were at the hands of North Andrew.

Due to a poor weather forecast (including possible freezing rain), the tournament's semifinal and final rounds have been pushed back one day each. The semifinals originally slated for Tuesday will be Wednesday instead and the finals Thursday, rather than Wednesday.

Brookfield's teams will have Wednesday's 1 p.m. (girls) and 2:30 p.m. (boys) contests. The Lady Bulldogs (1-5) will go against Plattsburg and the ’Dogs (2-4) against East Buchanan.

In Tuesday's defeat, the BHS girls started and finished well and had well-balanced scoring, but fell too far behind in the middle half of the contest for a successful comeback.

After Ella Daugherity's pair of 3-pointers enabled Brookfield to be tied 10-10 after one quarter, North Andrew stepped up its defense. BHS managed only five second-stanza tallies and four in the third to drop into a 32-19 hole before outscoring the Lady Cardinals by a point in the last eight minutes.

Sophomore Daugherity added another triple in the second half and finished with a team-best 11 points. Tacking on nine was Alex Sharp and Avery Thompson tossed in eight.

By the time Brookfield's boys got their offense in gear and running fairly smoothly, they were too far behind for a more-competitive second half to do them any good.

North Andrew established a 16-6 lead after one period and had the Bulldogs doubled, 30-15, at halftime before BHS played the Cardinals within 32-26 over the final two frames.

The Bulldogs' attack again was led by guards Carsn Beckman and Beau Kunkel. Beckman showed the way with 14 points this time. Kunkel contributed 11.