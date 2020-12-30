Brookfield, Marceline prep cage squads slated for 2021 debuts Saturday

By PAUL STURM, LCL Sports Editor

As Brookfield High School’s girls’ and boys’ basketball teams wrap up 2020 play for Linn County’s high school hoops squads today in the Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament at St. Joseph (visit the LCL website www.linncountyleader.com for reports on their Monday and Tuesday games in the 3-days tourney), the focus shifts to the start of play in 2021, which isn’t far away for either BHS’ or Marceline’s basketball clubs.

Thanks to a mid-December postponement, both Brookfield’s and Marceline’s varsity girls’ and boys’ teams will be the first in the area to hit the floor in the new year.

Brookfield will make up its Dec. 17 postponement against Milan this Saturday (Jan. 2) in a varsity/junior-varsity dual doubleheader. The varsity girls will face Milan and its All-State star and NCAA Division I signee Cady Pauley at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity boys’ contest at about 7:30. The JV boys’ game will start at 6 in the old BHS gym with the girls’ contest following.

Saturday afternoon, Marceline's Lady Tigers and Tigers will visit non-conference foe Hallsville in a 2 p.m. doubleheader. The Tigers begin 2021 with a 3-1 mark with the Lady Tigers just the opposite.

Even before the two schools’ basketball teams jump into 2021 action, however, Marceline’s girls’ wrestling team is due to get the jump on them, participating in the third-annual Battle High-hosted “Wonder Woman Wrestling Tournament” at Columbia. It is listed as being a 2-days tournament on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 1-2.

Around the rest of the county, Meadville High’s basketball squads are to tip off the new year’s play in the Salisbury Tournament next week. The fourth-seeded Lady Eagles (7-1) start Monday at 7:30 p.m. against Glasgow with the third-seeded Eagles (5-3) resuming at the same time and against the same foe on Tuesday.

The Mustangs (0-5) and Lady Mustangs (3-3) of Linn County will return to game action after the holidays break next Tuesday, playing at home against non-conference opponent Brunswick.