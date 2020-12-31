Brookfield High basketball teams drop another tourney pair Wednesday

As reported to LCL

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Despite a game-high 17 points from sophomore guard Ella Daugherity, the Brookfield High School Lady Bulldogs came up on the short end of a 40-36 final score in their weather-delayed consolation semifinals game against Plattsburg in the Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament Wednesday (Dec. 30).

The BHS boys also took a strong run at victory, but fell short, despite having three double-figures scorers. They lost 45-40 to East Buchanan in the tourney’s consolation semifinals Wednesday.

Because of weather concerns, the tournament’s planned seventh-place games in which the Brookfield teams would have been involved after losing Monday and Wednesday were canceled.

As a consequence, the BHS squads will be idle until Saturday when they make up postponed (from Dec. 17) home action against Milan’s varsity and junior-varsity girls’ and boys’ teams, starting at 6 p.m.

The Lady Bulldogs led 24-18 at halftime, but were undone by a 2-points third quarter. That left them behind 28-26 going to the fourth stanza. When the offensive struggles of everyone except Daugherity, who had the only tallies of the third frame and six in the fourth, continued, they could not avoid dropping to a 1-6 record on the year.

While Daugherity netted 17 points, no teammate had more than seven.

The boys’ contest had the opposite storyline, with Brookfield working to climb out of a halftime hole, but being unable to, despite coming relatively close.

East Buchanan staked out a 31-21 advantage after 16 minutes and still was up by nine, 37-28, entering the last period. Although the Bulldogs held EBHS in check relatively well again, they could generate only 12 points themselves to fall five points short.

BHS’ boys, now 2-5, were led in scoring by Bryson Collier’s 12 points. Hitting three treys, Beau Kunkel netted 11 markers and Carson Beckman hit for 10.