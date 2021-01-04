BHS’ new hoops year began in familiar way

As reported to LCL

BROOKFIELD — Following a 2020 portion dotted with postponements and cancellations, Brookfield High School saw the 2021 segment of its basketball schedule tip off in a dissatisfyingly too-familiar way last Saturday.

The BHS girls’ and boys’ varsity and junior-varsity home doubleheader Jan. 2 against Milan – already set back from Dec. 17, due to COVID-19 issues – again was postponed, this time due to poor weather and travel conditions.

An initial statement on Twitter by the Milan athletics director said the games likely will not be made up.

As a result, the Bulldogs (2-5) and Lady Bulldogs (1-6) were to visit Harrisburg Monday before hosting Marceline in a varsity/JV doubleheader this Friday.