MHS basketball underway for 2021

As reported to LCL

Marceline High School basketball Tigers guards Zach Neimeier (21) and Christopher Dixon (3) try to defend a driving Hallsville Indian's shot during last Saturday's 69-58 Hallsville victory. The hosts claimed both non-conference games, winning the girls' contest 80-27. The MHS boys (3-2) and girls (1-4) were to have hosted Schuyler County in Lewis and Clark Conference play Monday before visiting Harrisburg for league action Thursday and playing at Brookfield Friday. Both of the late-week outings involve both varsity and junior-varsity play. (PHOTO TAKEN AND SUPPLIED by NATALIE CARNES)