Three Brookfield High wrestlers champs at Marshall tourney Saturday

MARSHALL — Six Brookfield High School wrestlers finished in the top two – three as champions – of their respective weight divisions during last Saturday’s Marshall Afternoon Tournament.

Most impressively, 182-pounder Dawson Baker won four contested bouts to capture his tourney “crown.”

Middleweight star Donovan Parn remained undefeated in 2020-21 with three victories in the 145-pounds class and Gambal Staddie faced only two foes on his way to the top rung at 126 pounds.

Earning second places with one loss apiece were Bulldogs Klayton Doss at 106 pounds, Jaden Abongo at 152, and Trent Polley at 170.

Finishing fourth were Colton Parn (132), Gunnar Drescher (160), and Peyton Armstrong (285).

Baker (20-1) began his trek to the 182 title with a bye, then pinned Lebanon’s Preston Ellingson in 1:40. The Bulldog then clinched a spot in the championship bracket with a solid 8-2 decision over Carrollton’s Noah Frank.

In the championship semifinals, Gage Wright of Gallatin was finished by Baker at 3:13, setting up a title bout rematch against Frank.

The second go-around went much like the first, just with a slight bit of additional scoring. When the final whistle sounded after six minutes, Baker again had earned the decision by six points, 10-4 this time.

D. Parn (15-0) stayed on his straight path toward another appearance in the Class 1 state-title bout with three quick triumphs.

In his opening bout, he stuck Carrollton’s Bruce Grider in 65 seconds. He followed that with a 2:31 win by fall over Reggie Arnold of Gallatin. He wrapped up his run through the abbreviated field of 145-pounders by earning a 17-2 technical-fall victory over Ryder Branch of Lebanon.

Staddie’s day in the lightest weight division was even shorter than D. Parn’s. He hit the mat only twice and competed for only a total of 2:42.

Staddie (18-2) finished off Lebanon's Tanner Villafane after 43 seconds and concluded his afternoon with a victory over Charlie Uhrig of Southern Boone one tick before the end of the first period.

Among Brookfield’s runnersup, Doss (14-6) bounced back from a first-bout loss by fall to Brice Helmig of Lebanon in 56 seconds to win his last three outings. He bested Carrollton’s Christian Fisher in 34 seconds, Landon Scott of Wright City in 51, and, finally, Luke Johnson of Centralia at 2:40.

At 152, 2020 state fourth-place medalist (at 126) Abongo sandwiched two decision victories around a first-minute loss by pin. He shaded Southern Boone’s Austin Skaggs 9-7 before falling to undefeated (6-0) Rodell Sperry of Gallatin in only 50 seconds. Sperry took fourth place at 152 at last February’s state tournament.

The BHS standout (17-3) then earned a 22-8 major decision over Lebanon’s Ryan Heinrichs.

Polley (17-5) had four bouts at 170 pounds and, like Doss, recovered from an opening-round defeat with nothing but wins.

In something of an upset, he was pinned by Lebanon’s Nathan Bartel (13-11) in 1:11 in his initial bout. He came back to pin Jerron Burns of California in 1:38, Justin Post of Southern Boone at 1:30, and Draygan Schweizer of Gallatin at 1:53.

Brookfield’s Colton Parn (15-6) won two bouts and lost three at 132. Two of his losses were by decision.

Drescher (6-11) captured his first bout by fall before losing the next three times out by the same result.

Armstrong (10-7) had the opposite scenario. He was pinned in each of his first three bouts before sticking his last foe at 1:05.

Also competing in the tourney for BHS was Coner Simons at 182 pounds. He wrestled three times, losing all three by fall. He did pick up a medical forfeit along the way.

Brookfield hosted Marceline in a dual last night and will go to Chillicothe Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. double-dual with CHS and Gallatin. Fans are not permitted to attend Thursday’s matches.