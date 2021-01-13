Another Split Between Marceline, Brookfield – This Time on Mat

As reported to LCL

BROOKFIELD — Just as their schools’ basketball teams did four nights before, Brookfield and Marceline high schools’ boys’ and girls’ wrestling squads divided the spoils from their head-to-head dual matches at BHS Tuesday (Jan. 12, 2021), matches which produced a minuscule seven contested bouts out of a possible 28.

The girls’ match, which had four contested bouts that were evenly split, went into the Marceline “wins” column by a 36-15 count, thanks to the Lady Tigers’ lineup for the evening having eight members and the Lady Bulldogs’ only five. MHS had an 24-6 advantage in forfeit points, but also held a slim 12-9 edge from the actual competition.

The Brookfield boys prevailed as a team because there was major strength in their numbers.

BHS claimed one of the three contested bouts – Colton Parn’s 8-2 nod over Cole Griffin at 132 pounds, but, when combined with Marceline’s nine “open” weight divisions, that translated to a 57-22 team win, officially.

Brookfield had a nearly-full lineup, being empty only at 120. The visiting Tigers were without a participant at 106, 113, 138, 145, 152, 160, 182, 195, and 285.

Marceline’s Hunter Nelson pinned BHS’ Trent Polley at 2:50 in the abbreviated boys’ match’s 170-pounds division after Tigers teammate Conner Quinn topped Gambal Staddie by a 14-4 major decision.

The girls’ match had participants in nine weight divisions with four of those weights generating bouts.

When Marceline’s Emmy Smithhisler pinned Addison Poe at 3:35 in their 127-pounds duel, the fourth weight class to be staged, it actually clinched the match for the Lady Tigers. That was because it gave them an 18-6 lead with three of the five remaining weights due to generate Brookfield forfeits.

Also notching a MHS win by fall was Payton Weese at 122 pounds. She topped Diana Linscott at 3:31.

Brookfield’s Jenna Keller gained a 6-0 decision over Madison Tester at 112 pounds and Lady Bulldog Oscarina Jackson won by fall over Ella Lowe at 1:19 in the 159-pounds division.

MHS girls who picked up forfeit wins were Maddie Dauber (102), Gracey Jordan (132), Cassi Rodgers (137), and Ashlynn Skinner (143). Brookfield’s winner by forfeit was Zoe Chrisman (174).

On the boys’ side, Canaan Wright (120) and Nathan Cupp (220) got MHS’ walkover wins, while Peyton Armstrong (285), Braxsten Duncan (195), Dawson Baker (182), Gunnar Drescher (160), Caleb Guilford (152), Jaden Abongo (145), Donavan Parn (138), Kai Wiedeman (113), and Klayton Doss (106) did so for Brookfield.

Brookfield’s wrestlers will travel to Chillicothe Thursday night for double-duals against Gallatin and the hosts, starting at 5:30 p.m. Fans are prohibited from attending.

Marceline also has a double-dual on tap Thursday, at Trenton with Polo the third school.