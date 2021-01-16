Brookfield High wrestlers split at Chillicothe last Thursday

As reported to LCL

BHS-hosted annual Gary Haag Invitational Tournament Saturday, Jan. 23

Oscarina Jackson had last Thursday's fastest win – 11 seconds

CHILLICOTHE — It was a so-so night for Brookfield High School’s wrestlers Thursday (Jan. 14) as each gender’s team picked up one win and one loss in a double-dual at Chillicothe.

BHS’ boys started the evening with a win and ended it with a loss, while the girls did the opposite. Brookfield won the “battle of Bulldogs” with Gallatin 40-30 prior to falling to the host Hornets 54-27. The Lady Bulldogs downed Chillicothe 36-12 after losing 30-24 to Gallatin.

Highlighting the night for BHS, one Lady ’Dog – 117-pounds entry Diana Linscott – and three Bulldogs – Jaden Abongo at 145, Donovan Parn at 138, and Colton Parn at 132 – registered a pair of victories out of the only 25 (out of a potential 56) contested bouts in the two duals.

Linscott first defeated GHS’ Jaiden Rainey in only 30 seconds before taking a fall from Chilicothe’s Midland Empire Conference champion Abigail Clements at 2:42.

J. Parn had the night’s third-fastest finish (short of a forfeit) when he polished off Gallatin’s Brantley Burns in 17 seconds. He then decisioned CHS’ Aidan Zimmerman 4-0.

D. Parn continued to sail along undefeated, pinning GHS’ Andon Allen at 1:53 and CHS’ Cayden Larson in 1:19.

Abongo began with a 22-13 major decision over Draven Wright of Gallatin and ended with a 1:32 stoppage of Cesar Mares of Chillicothe.

The Bulldogs’ triumph over Gallatin also included 106-pounder Klayton Doss’ win by fall over Luke Johnson at 2:16 and forfeitures to Kaie Wiedeman (113), Gambal Staddie (126), and Braxsten Duncan (195).

Each team captured half of the eight contests in the BHS-GHS boys’ dual, but Brookfield’s 18-6 advantage in points from open-weight forfeits lifted it to the team victory.

The girls’ action against Gallatin saw each squad reap two wins by fall, but GHS had three forfeit wins to BHS’ two.

The other Brookfield bout win was delivered by Oscarina Jackson at 159 pounds. She polished off Kaydence Clevenger in the fastest finish of the evening – using only 11 seconds to prevail. Jackson did not have a Chillicothe opponent.

Gaining the Lady ’Dogs’ other contested victory (out of three such bouts) against Chillicothe was Zoey Chrisman. She finished Haliey Fahling at 174 pounds in 1:31.

The Brookfield boys’ action against their nearest western mat neighbor again pitted BHS head coach Drew Passley against the team he coached for two years early last decade.

The match saw eight weight divisions with an entrant for each team, but five of the six vacancies tipped Chillicothe’s way, although that didn’t account for all the Hornets’ 27-points winning margin.

Of the eight contested bouts, each club claimed four, all except one of them by fall.

In addition to Abongo’s and D. Parn’s victories by pin, 170-pounder Trent Polley stopped Dawson Sutton after 1:35.

The other BHS victory was C. Parn’s shutout.

After the boys competed in last Saturday’s Sam Martin Invitational at Plattsburg, both Brookfield units had a double-dual against Trenton scheduled for last night.

The next slated action for the BHS wrestlers is as host of Saturday’s annual Gary Haag Invitational.