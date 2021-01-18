Brookfield HS Bulldogs Matmen D. Parn, Abongo Reign at Plattsburg Tourney

As reported to LCL

PLATTSBURG — More than half of Brookfield High School’s 8-man contingent participating in last Saturday’s Sam Martin Invitational Tournament at Plattsburg came home with top-3 finishes, led by Jaden Abongo’s and Donavan Parn’s championships.

D. Parn had and won four bouts after a first-round bye in the 138-pounds weight division, while Abongo had three bouts en route to his crown at 145.

Claiming second place was Dawson Baker at 182 pounds, who won twice before losing a 6-1 decision in the finals.

Taking third were Gambal Staddie at 126 pounds and Colton Parn at 132. Each won three times in four contested bouts.

After both Brookfield units had a double-dual against Trenton and Richmond last night, the next slated action for the BHS wrestlers is as host of Saturday’s annual Gary Haag Invitational.

The tournament at Plattsburg saw D. Parn hike his season record to 23-0 with four more pins.

After ending his second-round, quarterfinal, and semifinal bouts in the first period, Maysville’s Kaleb Jestes was able to survive the first two minutes, but lasted only 23 seconds of the second before the BHS star got him “flat.”

Abongo wasn’t quite as efficient or overwhelming, even though two of his three outings ended with first-frame falls.

Following a quarterfinals victory in 73 seconds, he had to go the distance against Cazden Isreal of Maysville, posting a 7-2 decision.

In the title bout, Abongo (23-3) had his briefest bout of the tourney, winning in 1:07.

Baker, now 25-2, whipped through his first (quarterfinal) bout in only 19 ticks before earning a second-period win by fall at 3:25 in the semis.

Taking his own shot at a championship, the Brookfield grappler forced 30-1 Jay Greiner of St. Joseph: Lafayette to go all six minutes, but the LHS standout prevailed, 6-1.

Staddie (24-3) opened with a pin win at 29 seconds, then out-dueled a solid Cameron foe 5-3. Facing an undefeated foe from Kansas City: St. Michael the Archangel in the semifinals, the Bulldog was beaten at 2:39. However, he responded strongly, finishing a Lafayette opponent in 2:47 to take third.

C. Parn’s wins all were by decision – the first a major one, while his loss was by second-period fall, like Staddie. He posted a 21-7 major decision to open, then nipped a Lawson Cardinal 1-0 to reach the championship semifinals. A 1-loss opponent from Columbia: Rock Bridge, a school with seven times the enrollment of BHS, bested the young Bulldog at 2:50 in that semifinal, but C. Park came up with a 10-4 decision in the third-place bout.

Also competing in the Sam Martin Invitational were BHS lightweight Klayton Doss and middleweights Max Alexander and Gunnar Drescher.

Doss had the best day of the three, winning two times in three contested bouts to place fifth. The 106-pounder followed a first-round bye with a 9-5 loss. After a bye, he cranked out back-to-back consolation-side pins in 1:35 and 1:34 to raise his season record to 19-9.

At 152, Alexander began with a 3:36 win by fall, but then lost by fall in the quarterfinals and with only three seconds left in his first consolation bout.

Drescher was immediately knocked into the consolation bracket by a loss by fall at 1:50 in his opening outing. He took a quick win by fall (45 seconds) next time on the mat, but was eliminated from the 160-pounds division competition with a 19-seconds defeat.