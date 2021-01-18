Meadville Invitational Tournament set for next week

As reported to LCL

MEADVILLE — Despite the ongoing challenges of COVID-19 and with a less-than-rosy current long-range weather forecast, at least for the start of next week, the annual Meadville Invitational Tournament is slated to go, Meadville High School athletics director/coach Drew Nier announced Monday.

While a full field currently plans to participate, that could change, as it did last week when Linn County had to pass up playing in the Milan tournament, as it had planned.

In relation to the coronavirus and its impact on fan attendance, Nier disclosed that limited fan attendance will be permitted.

Spectators must have a ticket from the schools playing on a given night in order to attend their respective team’s game(s). Tickets are good for the tournament game listed only. Fans are asked to limit arrival to shortly before the game’s scheduled start time and to depart after that school’s game(s) have ended. Admission will be $4 for adults and $3 for students, Nier says.

To allow fans not able to attend in person, all games will be livestreamed online on the Meadville High Facebook page, the AD added.