Brookfield boys’ wrestlers dominate action. yet drop pair of Tuesday duals

As reported to LCL

Although the final team scores say differently, the Brookfield High School wrestlers on hand for last Tuesday’s double-dual matches with Trenton and Richmond dominated the competition.

Seven of the eight BHS boys present combined to claim 11 of the 13 contested bouts, even though the final team scores declared their foes the collective victors.

The BHS Bulldogs and Trenton’s version engaged in six bouts, leaving two to be forfeited to Brookfield, four to Trenton, and two weight divisions (106 and 113 pounds) totally vacant.

The 12-points advantage THS had from that situation ended up putting those Bulldogs in front 36-31 in the final team score.

Against Richmond, it was an even-starker contradistinction for Brookfield. Its wrestlers won four of the five bouts staged, yet RHS officially posted a 48-33 victory on the strength of seven “open” weight divisions for the Bulldogs.

In the Richmond match, three of the four Brookfield bout victories were by fall.

At 138 pounds, Donavan Parn provided the fastest non-forfeit finish of the match, needing only 36 seconds to win. At 182, Dawson Baker stuck his foe at 2:23 and, at126, Gambal Staddie prevailed in 2:31.

The other BHS win was Colton Parn’s 4-3 decision at 126 pounds.

While six Brookfield girls were hoping to compete against Richmond, only 112-pounder Jenna Keller did. She did so successfully, gaining a 3-1 decision.

Against Trenton, there was more competition for both genders, but not by much.

Of the six contested boys’ bouts, Brookfield took four.

At 285 pounds, Bulldog Peyton Armstrong, who lost by third-period fall to his Richmond opponent, made his night a “wash” by shutting out THS’ Kael Brock 4-0 in the closing bout.

Previously, D. Parn had won by fall again in 1:13 over Brice Gibler, Staddie had stopped Gavin Chambers in only 62 ticks of the clock, and Baker had posted a 12-0 major decision over Sam Gibson.

Coming away from the Trenton match with losses were Max Alexander at 152 pounds, who was stopped by Coleman Griffin in 1:56, and Coner Simons at 195, beaten in 1:56, as well, by Nate Burkeybile.

On hand for Brookfield, but unable to find any opponent at 145 pounds in either match, was Jaden Abongo.

On the girls’ side against Trenton, two of the three contested bouts went to Brookfield.

Diana Linscott showed no mercy to Mercy Schweizer, winning in 32 seconds at the 117-pounds level. At 159, Oscarina Jackson was a first-period victor, as well, downing Allison Yoder.

Marceline’s wrestlers did not have a competition last week until Thursday when they visited Gallatin.

The MHS grapplers then joined many others, including the hosts, in seeing action in this past Saturday’s Gary Haag Invitational tournament in Brookfield.

Following Tuesday’s outing, the BHS teams were idle until their own tourney Saturday.