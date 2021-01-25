County schools have six champions in Haag Invitational mat tourney

As reported to LCL

BROOKFIELD — A Brookfield boy and two girls and three Marceline girls came out of last Saturday’s Gary Haag Invitational high school wrestling tournament at Brookfield High School with first-place medals.

Finishing the day on the top step of the medals stand were BHS undefeated 132-pounder Donavan Parn, Lady Bulldogs Oscarina Jackson at 159 pounds and Zoey Chrisman at 174, and Marceline’s Sarah Kussman at 114, Payton Weese at 117, and Cassi Rodgers at 137 pounds.

Team-wise, the trio of weight-division champions plus two runnersup translated to Marceline being the girls' champion with 103 points, 26 more than Gallatin. Brookfield was third in the girls’ division with 55.

On the boys’ side, Centralia was a runaway winner with 99 team points, more than double what runnerup Jefferson City: Blair Oaks managed. The BHS boys were fourth with 40 points and Marceline 10 with 21.

D. Parn improved to 22-0 with four bout triumphs. He had two wins by fall, a technical fall, and a decision.

The decision was a 4-0 battle with Kyden Wilkerson of Centralia, who entered the tourney with only two defeats.

Parn followed that by facing another 2-losses foe, Gallatin’s Andon Allen, prevailing by a pin in only 1:23.

Jackson only had to wrestle in one bout, pinning that foe in 1:29, to move her record to 16-2.

Chrisman (16-1) defeated the same foe twice, needing 1:56 to stop the Holden opponent the first time and then cutting that more than in half with a 52-seconds pin in the second meeting.

Marceline’s trio of title winners won all eight of their total bouts by fall.

Weese (17-2) never went beyond 90 seconds in three wins, topping a junior-varsity teammate Charlize Lodder in 1:14, a Trenton girl in 1:25, and finally Diana Linscott of Brookfield in 49 seconds.

Rodgers (12-1) also posted three contested victories – the first in 2:18 over a Gallatin gal, the next a 3:36 victory over another GHS entrant, and, finally, a 5:11 win over a Mexico Lady Bulldog.

Kussman (6-1) defeated Madison Teeter by fall in 3:39 and clinched the crown with a 6-0 whitewash of Brookfield’s Jenna Keller.

Brookfield second-place finishers included Peyton Armstrong at 285 pounds, Dawson Baker (27-2) at 182, and Jaden Abongo (24-4) at 145, along with Lady Bulldogs Keller and Linscott.

Marceline’s Conner Quinn (126 pounds) and Hunter Nelson at 170 were Tigers runnersup, along with the Lady Tigers’ Maddie Dauber (102) and Ashlynn Skinner (143).

Nelson lifted his season record to 16-2 and Quinn his to 21-3. Among the girls, Linscott stands 14-4.

Next for Drew Passley’s Brookfield wrestlers, according to the schedule shown on the Missouri State High School Activities Association website, was a Tuesday trio of duals at Kirksville against the host Tigers, Mexico, and Palmyra. No other competition prior to the upcoming district tournament is shown.

For Austin Bruner’s Marceline squads, tomorrow (Jan. 28) will bring 4-schools clash at Maysville, also including South Harrison and Riverside, according to the MSHSAA website MHS schedule page. Saturday’s planned tournament action at Odessa has been cancelled by Odessa.

Looking ahead, under the revamped 4-classes system, Brookfield’s and Marceline’s boys are assigned to Class 1 District 7, the tournament for which Marceline will host February 13.

The BHS and MHS girls will be in the single-class District 8 tournament which will be hosted by Mid-Buchanan High School at Willow Brook the weekend of Feb. 5-6.