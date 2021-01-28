Huber's 29 lets Marceline girls post Tuesday win at Cairo

Following a short week in the Macon Invitational Tournament, due to four losses without victory, Marceline and Brookfield high schools’ varsity basketball teams head into the final weeks of their regular seasons hoping to generate some positive momentum toward district play.

MHS’ Lady Tigers took a step in that direction last Tuesday when they posted a 49-40 non-conference victory at Cairo. That same night, the Tigers lost there, 70-33, and both BHS teams fell to Palmyra in Clarence Cannon Conference play. Brookfield’s Lady Bulldogs dropped a narrow 36-32 verdict at Palmyra and the Bulldogs a 63-20 result, according to a score posted on another media outlet’s website.

No details on the Brookfield teams’ games, which dropped the Bulldogs’ overall record to 3-11 and the Lady Bulldogs’ to 1-12, were reported.

This week’s action begins with Marceline continuing a run of six home games in their final seven with a visit from Novinger. Weather and health permitting, MHS hosted Lewis and Clark Conference foe Scotland County last Thursday and non-conference opponent North Shelby Friday.

Upcoming Thursday is due to be L&C action at Westran.

Brookfield is to visit Centralia for more CCC action tomorrow before the long trip to Kahoka to play Clark County Friday.

In other Brookfield High sports news, this past Tuesday's scheduled triple-dual at Kirksville was canceled.

(G) Marceline 49, Cairo 40

(B) Cairo 70, Marceline 33

CAIRO — Behind forward Addison Huber’s dominating offensive performance, the Lady Tigers earned what head coach Jordan Beck termed last Tuesday’s triumph a “good win” at Cairo last Tuesday.

Huber tormented the Lady Bearcats for a career-high 29 points, powering the Marceline girls (4-9) to their fourth victory in the past seven games.

Ramzee Bruner chipped in eight points, while also contributing to the winning cause were Cassie Rodgers with four, Gracey Jordan with three, Kennedy Edgar and Lucy Moseley with two apiece, and Chloee Dorrell with one.

The Tigers’ defeat at the hands of the strong home squad dipped their mark to 5-9 and left them with a 4-games losing streak entering Thursday’s home contest with Scotland County.

MHS coach Michael Severa related late Wednesday afternoon, "The game was over after the first quarter with the hosts leading 33-3."

At halftime, the Bearcats were up 51-9 at halftime.

"We had a hard time with their size and quickness," the Marceline coach stated.

Statstically for the TIgers, Will Heller had 10 points, Zach Neimeier eight, Wyatt Molloy seven, Christopher Dixon six, and Sam Gillman two.

(G) Palmyra 36, Brookfield 32

(B) Palmyra 63, Brookfield 20

PALMYRA — BHS’ girls just missed earning their second triumph and snapping an 8-games losing streak in the conference contest.

The boys fell for the seventh time in eight outings heading into last Friday’s clash with Ewing: Highland.

MACON TOURNAMENT

(B) Harrisburg 64, Marceline 27

MACON — The Tigers lost to their fellow conference school in the tourney’s consolation semifinals Friday, Jan. 22.

“Not much went right on the offensive end” in the tournament, MHS coach Michael Severa commented, an assessment which carried over to the Cairo game, as well. “Just a week (before), we averaged 64 points per game at the Milan Tournament.”

Molloy scored seven points – all on free throws, Neimeier six, and Adain Daller five. Heller left after the first quarter because of sickness, coach Severa reported, finishing with three points. Dixon, Cayden Davis, and Rafe Bohonsky had two points apiece.

The Tigers were missing Gillman with a rib injury, the coach also noted.