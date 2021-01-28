Meadville Boys to Championship Semifinals of Own Roundball Tournament

As reported to LCL

MEADVILLE — In the continued face of winter weather and the COVID-19 pandemic, high school basketball tournaments across north-central and northwest parts of the state continued scrambling Wednesday, some edging closer to a hoped-for Saturday conclusion, others marking time.

Able to get a couple games in was the Meadville Invitational.

In them, the host Eagles rolled over Mercer 66-48 and Grundy County R-5/Newtown-Harris defeated Tina-Avalon’s boys 68-50

Not all teams scheduled to play on the second day of first-round action were able to participate, so the girls’ games were called as forfeits to the higher seeds (No. 2 Mercer, No. 3 Tina-Avalon).

The boys’ games each produced an 18-points final separation.

Meadville’s Eagles (10-5) stormed to a 22-8 lead after one period and upped that advantage to 35-14 at halftime. Veterans Trey Gannan and Conner Fletcher netted 23 points each in the hosts’ victory, Fletcher burying five treys – three in the first frame. Timber Hinnen tacked on three triples and 11 points in the win.

Tina-Avalon’s Dragons (4-9) surrendered 25 points in the first quarter and 24 in the third to Grundy County R-5/Newtown-Harris’ Panthers.

GCR5/N-H was led offensively by Corbin Axtell’s 27 points and Caden Gann’s 20. T-A had 22 from Kylier Sturgeon and 10 by Kaden Sturgeon.

The Meadville tournament now will play all of its championship semifinals Friday, beginning at 4:30 p.m. The sequence of matchups will be Tina-Avalon’s and Mercer’s girls first, then the Meadville and Hale/Bosworth boys. At approximately 7 p.m., the top-seeded Meadville girls will clash with Mendon: Northwestern, followed by Northwestern’s No. 1 seeded boys and GCR5/N-H.

Times for Saturday’s six games have not yet been set at last word.